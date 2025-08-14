Lab-grown rabies antibodies could revolutionize dog bite treatment in India

Safer, more reliable treatment

Traditional treatments like ERIG (from horses) can cause allergic reactions, and HRIG (from humans) isn't always easy to get.

The lab-grown version uses monoclonal antibodies—meaning it's easier to produce at scale with fewer side effects.

Even though most public hospitals still rely on ERIG (which often runs out), experts say switching to lab-made antibodies could make rabies treatment safer and more reliable for everyone—if national guidelines catch up.