Lab-grown rabies antibodies could revolutionize dog bite treatment in India
Lab-grown rabies antibodies are making headlines after a recent clinical trial in The Lancet showed they could be a safer, more affordable way to treat dog bites in India.
Already used in some private clinics since 2017 and by Mumbai's city health department since 2019, these lab-made treatments might soon replace older options made from horse or human blood.
Safer, more reliable treatment
Traditional treatments like ERIG (from horses) can cause allergic reactions, and HRIG (from humans) isn't always easy to get.
The lab-grown version uses monoclonal antibodies—meaning it's easier to produce at scale with fewer side effects.
Even though most public hospitals still rely on ERIG (which often runs out), experts say switching to lab-made antibodies could make rabies treatment safer and more reliable for everyone—if national guidelines catch up.