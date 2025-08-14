Electra's hybrid aircraft could make city air travel practical

The EL2 handled tests on everything from paved roads to grass fields

It uses batteries for takeoff, then a turbogenerator recharges them mid-air for longer trips.

Electra's CEO Marc Allen says its fast turnaround and pinpoint landings have "the power to transform aviation as we know it."

With over 2,200 orders already and plans for a bigger nine-seater by 2029 (pending certifications), Electra is aiming to make quiet, affordable city flights a real thing soon.