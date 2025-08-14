AST SpaceMobile plans to launch 60 satellites by 2026

Satellites will connect directly with standard smartphones

Unlike regular satellite internet that needs special gear, AST's satellites (built on BlueWalker 3 tech) connect directly with standard 4G/5G smartphones.

They've got six satellites in orbit now and want to ramp up launches through next year—planning orbital launches every one to two months on average.

With rivals like SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon's Project Kuiper crowding low Earth orbit, the race for space-based mobile internet is heating up.