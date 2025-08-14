Next Article
China launches 8th batch of Guowang satellites for internet services
China has sent its eighth group of Guowang internet satellites into space, with a Long March 5B rocket lifting off from Hainan's Wenchang Space Launch Center this Wednesday.
This move is part of China's plan to boost nationwide broadband and expand its satellite internet capabilities.
China Satnet is working to build a constellation of satellites
This was China's fourth Guowang launch in less than three weeks—talk about picking up the pace!
The goal? A massive constellation of 13,000 satellites, all managed by state-owned China Satnet since 2021.
For comparison, SpaceX's Starlink has about 8,100 satellites but can send up more at once. There's also another Chinese project called Qianfan aiming for a similar scale.