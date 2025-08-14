China launches 8th batch of Guowang satellites for internet services

China Satnet is working to build a constellation of satellites

This was China's fourth Guowang launch in less than three weeks—talk about picking up the pace!

The goal? A massive constellation of 13,000 satellites, all managed by state-owned China Satnet since 2021.

For comparison, SpaceX's Starlink has about 8,100 satellites but can send up more at once. There's also another Chinese project called Qianfan aiming for a similar scale.