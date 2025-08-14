Next Article
Apple's tabletop robot will be your new smart home buddy
Apple is gearing up to launch some seriously cool smart home tech over the next couple of years.
Think: a tabletop robot that resembles an iPad mounted to an arm, rolling out in 2027, and a much more visually savvy Siri for smoother, more natural chats around the house.
A new smart home display and security cameras
Before all that, Apple's dropping a new smart home display in mid-2026.
You'll be able to control your devices, play music, make video calls—and thanks to facial recognition, everyone at home gets their own personalized experience.
Plus, new security cameras are also on the way for extra peace of mind.