Next Article
Google Photos can now turn your pics into comic book
Google is rolling out a new "Remix" feature in its Photos app, letting you transform your photos into fun styles like Anime, Comic Book, 3D animation, or Sketch.
Just tap "Create New," pick "Remix," and see your photo get a creative makeover. If you're not feeling the first result, hit "regenerate" for another spin.
Tips for best results
Google suggests using clear, well-lit photos (and not too many people in one shot) for the best results.
Once you've remixed your pic, you can save or share it straight from the app.
The feature is rolling out gradually via server update—so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!