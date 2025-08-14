NASA's Artemis 2 mission takes big step forward

Crew ran systems tests in their spacesuits

Before this move, the Artemis 2 crew—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—ran systems tests in their spacesuits to make sure life support and comms were solid.

Next up: Orion gets its launch abort system for safety before being attached to NASA's massive Space Launch System rocket.

This mission will send the crew around the Moon and back—marking a huge step toward future lunar exploration.