NASA's Artemis 2 mission takes big step forward
NASA's Artemis 2 mission just got a step closer to sending astronauts around the Moon.
On August 10, 2025, the Orion spacecraft finished fueling up and moved to a new facility at Kennedy Space Center, where it'll get its emergency escape system installed.
If all goes well, liftoff is set for sometime between February and April 2026.
Crew ran systems tests in their spacesuits
Before this move, the Artemis 2 crew—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—ran systems tests in their spacesuits to make sure life support and comms were solid.
Next up: Orion gets its launch abort system for safety before being attached to NASA's massive Space Launch System rocket.
This mission will send the crew around the Moon and back—marking a huge step toward future lunar exploration.