Instagram's map feature sparks safety concerns among state AGs
Instagram's new "Map" feature is getting heat from 37 state attorneys general, who say it could endanger kids by allowing their locations to be shared too easily.
On Wednesday, the group—led by New Mexico's AG Raul Torrez—asked Instagram to turn off the Map for everyone under 18, worried it might help predators find minors.
Meta says map is off by default
Meta says the Map is off by default and takes two opt-ins to turn on, plus parents get alerts if their kids use it.
Still, officials want a simpler way to disable it for teens at any time.
Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal have also joined in, pushing for Instagram to drop the feature entirely as debates over online safety continue.