Amazon sale: MacBook Air M1 to sell for Rs. 53,000

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 06:40 pm Oct 05, 202306:40 pm

The effective price for the laptop could drop to as low as Rs. 52,999

As part of its Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon will be offering an amazing deal on the Apple MacBook Air M1, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While the laptop's original price on Apple's official website is Rs. 99,900, it will be available at just Rs. 62,990 on e-commerce website. But that's not the best part. With added bank discounts and exchange offers, the effective price could drop to as low as Rs. 52,999.

Breaking down the deal

During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, SBI credit card holders can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,500 on the MacBook Air M1, reducing the price, from Rs. 62,990 to Rs. 59,490. Plus, an exchange offer will allow for up to Rs. 14,550 discount if you have an older laptop to trade in. ICICI Bank Amazon Pay credit card users can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options.

MacBook Air M1 offers a 13.3-inch display

Introduced in 2020, the MacBook Air M1 comes with an aluminum body, narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard, a Force Touch trackpad, a Touch ID sensor, and an HD webcam. The device boasts a 13.3-inch QHD+(1600x2560 pixels) Retina display with 60Hz refresh rate, 16:09 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of brightness. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB SSD storage, USB-C Thunderbolt ports, and up to 18 hours of video playback time. Dimensions-wise, the laptop weighs 1.29kg.

Is it worth buying?

Even though the model came three years ago, the M1 chip remains a powerful contender, easily handling everyday tasks. This makes it an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade or replace their current laptops. To snag this fantastic deal on the MacBook Air M1 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, simply visit Amazon's website and look for the laptop model, "MacBook Air M1" priced at Rs. 62,990. The sale will start from October 8.