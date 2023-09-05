WhatsApp makes finding channels easier with new search filters
WhatsApp has rolled out advanced search filters for channels, allowing users to personalize their browsing experience. With the latest update, users can explore new channels even without knowing their information. With the new search filters, they can find channels based on country preferences, popularity, and so on. The feature is available on the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.
Personalized channel browsing with filters
The advanced search filters feature allows users to explore new channels without knowing their info. Users can filter results by showing only the most active, popular, and newest channels. The ability to filter channels by country and activity level provides a personalized channel browsing experience, ensuring users receive updates from channels most relevant to their interests and location.
WhatsApp channels are currently accessible in only 9 countries
WhatsApp channels are currently available in Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, and Ukraine. Mark Zuckerberg mentioned during a recent earnings call that WhatsApp plans to introduce channels to more countries throughout the year. The advanced search filters feature is available to users who install the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and WhatsApp for Android from the Play Store, with a broader rollout expected in the coming days.
New features precede global channels release
WhatsApp has been working on several enhancements to channels before an official global release. The broadcast transmission tool enables users to receive updates from selected contacts, and WhatsApp is progressively releasing more features to ensure an optimal user experience. Recently, the company also introduced an enhanced control for instant video messages.