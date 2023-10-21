Vivo dispels rumors of satellite connectivity on upcoming flagship

The Vivo X100 series might debut in mid-November. Representative image (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo's product manager, Han Boxiao, has addressed the buzz surrounding rumored satellite communication features in the company's upcoming flagship smartphone. Disappointing tech enthusiasts, he explained that it was improbable for the company's phones with cutting-edge flagship platforms to incorporate satellite communication by this year-end, effectively rejecting the rumors. He stressed the timeline for implementing such a feature depends on various factors beyond just technology, suggesting a longer wait for users.

MediaTek and Vivo collaboration on AI integration

The rumors started making rounds after MediaTek and Vivo recently joined forces in the artificial intelligence (AI) arena, with MediaTek's Dimensity mobile chip set to power Vivo's latest flagship device. This phone is unique due to its inclusion of large model end-side AI, an impressive aspect for tech aficionados. Nonetheless, the possibility of satellite communication capabilities in smartphones has sparked debate and speculation among users.

Boxiao's remarks negate all rumors

Earlier this month, excitement mounted when sources hinted the Vivo X100 Pro had obtained radio approval from China's Ministry of Industry & Information Technology (MIIT) and was "expected" to support satellite communications. Moreover, the presence of the V8821 Satellite Communications SoC chip in the device fueled this anticipation. However, recent developments and Boxiao's remarks appear to have dispelled these rumors, suggesting that satellite communication might not be accessible in the near term.

Interest in satellite communication among smartphone manufacturers

Over the past year, various smartphone manufacturers, such as Meizu, Motorola, and Xiaomi, were rumored to be developing phones with satellite communication features. Last month, reports verified Huawei's exclusive involvement in the satellite communication program, underscoring its commitment to state-of-the-art technology in the mobile industry. As technology progresses, the prospect of more seamless and globally connected mobile experiences continues to entice both manufacturers and users.