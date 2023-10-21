Samsung Fold6 rumors indicate no significant improvements on foldable flagship

By Akash Pandey 10:28 pm Oct 21, 202310:28 pm

The Galaxy Z Fold6 could pack a slightly larger battery. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's next-generation foldable phone is expected to launch sometime in H2 2024. However, whispers are already swirling about the Galaxy Z Fold6 regarding its primary camera, form factor, and in-house improvements. Tipsters Ice Universe and Revegnus have claimed Samsung will continue using the 50MP GN3 sensor (1/1.56-inch, 1.0µm) for the main camera, which is also present in the Fold5 and Fold4 models. Separately, the Korean publication The Elec claimed a slimmer form factor for the foldable was likely.

Thinner profile and larger battery expected

Although camera advancements may be lacking, Samsung could be focusing on other enhancements for the Galaxy Z Fold6. Based on The Elec's report, the company aims to slim down the device and reduce the thickness gap between its foldable phones and those of its rivals. The company might be dissecting Huawei's Mate X5 foldable to learn how the company managed to create a slimmer design and larger internal battery.

Comparing thickness of foldable phones in market

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 has a thickness of 6.1mm when unfolded and 13.4mm when folded, while Huawei's Mate X5 measures 5.3mm unfolded and 11.1mm folded. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is even slimmer at 5.3mm unfolded and 10.9mm folded, and the new OnePlus Open comes in at 5.8mm unfolded and 11.7mm folded. If Samsung can effectively decrease the thickness of its forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold6, it could potentially boost the competitiveness of its foldable phones in the market.