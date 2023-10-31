Google to test Duet AI side panel in Workspace Labs

By Sanjana Shankar 09:39 am Oct 31, 202309:39 am

Duet AI was first unveiled at Google's I/O event in May

Google is gearing up to test the Duet AI side panel in Workspace Labs, following enhancements to its "Google Workspace Labs Privacy Notice and Terms" to bolster user privacy and data. Duet AI, a "contextual, real-time AI collaborator," was initially unveiled at I/O in May. The side panel can be accessed via a new icon adjacent to the user's account avatar in Workspace web apps, revealing a chat interface that enables Duet to condense emails and documents and develop presentations.

Privacy and terms of service changes for Duet AI

Google has shared updates to its privacy and terms of service (ToS), explaining how data management will evolve as Duet AI takes on a more expansive role, per 9to5Google. The tech giant stresses that users' emails, documents, and spreadsheets will not be exposed to "human reviewers or used for product improvement unless it has been aggregated and/or pseudonymized." Google recommends to not include "sensitive, confidential, or personal information that can be used to identify you or others in your prompts."

Data collection and retention period for Workspace Labs

The data that Google gathers for Workspace Labs include user prompts, user input (like highlighted text), Google-chosen input (docs and emails), and adjustments to prompts. Workspace Labs Data is stored separately from users' Google accounts and preserved for 18 months. Copies of Workspace Labs Data that's been "reviewed or annotated by human reviewers may be retained for up to four years." Google lets users opt out of Workspace Labs but cautions they might not be able to re-enter the program.