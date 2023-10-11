Google Meet now offers group calls in 1080p video quality

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Google Meet now offers group calls in 1080p video quality

By Sanjana Shankar 10:18 am Oct 11, 202310:18 am

The feature is not accessible to personal accounts as yet

Google Meet has expanded its 1080p video quality feature to group calls for Workspace subscribers, after initially introducing the high-quality video option for one-on-one sessions back in April. Now, users with Full-HD webcams or better can enjoy enhanced video resolution during group calls with three or more participants. To activate the feature, users simply need to accept a prompt that appears on the join screen. A 1080p label will appear on the video window, confirming its activation.

2/3

Improved video resolution settings and auto-adjustment

You can find the settings for high-quality video under Settings >Video on the web. The 1080p video resolution is only sent when one or more users pin the 1080p-enabled user on a screen large enough to render the high-resolution video feed, per Google. If the network bandwidth becomes limited, the app will automatically adjust the video resolution to accommodate. Notably, the feature is turned off by default and users must select the higher-quality video resolution option before entering calls.

3/3

Availability of 1080p streaming in group calls

The 1080p streaming feature for group calls is accessible on both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains. Google Workspace users including Business Plus, Business Standard, Education Plus, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade subscribers can access the feature for free. Workspace Individual subscribers also have access to this feature. However, it is not yet available for users with personal Google Accounts.