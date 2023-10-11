Google's flagship earbuds get AirPods Pro-like features with latest update

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Google's flagship earbuds get AirPods Pro-like features with latest update

By Sanjana Shankar 12:19 pm Oct 11, 202312:19 pm

The latest update brings Conversation Detection, and Chromebook compatibility among other features

Google's new update for Pixel Buds Pro, version 5.9, is now widely accessible after being announced last week. Among the key features is Conversation Detection, which uses artificial intelligence to identify when users are talking and automatically pauses audio playback. During conversations, Transparency mode kicks in and once users stop talking, Active Noise Cancellation is activated and the music resumes playing. This handy feature, designed to minimize manual toggling of controls, can be enabled/disabled from the Sound settings tab.

2/4

'Hearing Wellness' feature and exclusive Pixel 8 features

Another notable addition in the update is the "Hearing Wellness" feature, which keeps track of decibel levels over time and offers real-time data. Users will receive volume-level alerts if they surpass the suggested listening amount over the previous day or week. Exclusive perks for Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro users include Bluetooth Super Wideband support, which enables double the available bandwidth for your voice, and Clear Calling, which minimizes background noise and boosts voice clarity during calls.

3/4

Chromebook compatibility and other improvements

The latest update also has something for gamers. Pixel Buds Pro will reduce the delay in transmitting audio via Bluetooth, giving a more immersive gaming experience. Additionally, a Pixel Buds web app for ChromeOS is being rolled out, allowing users to switch between noise cancellation and transparency modes, adjust settings, and install firmware upgrades directly from their Chromebooks. This feature is especially useful for iPhone owners who use Google's earbuds.

4/4

New colors, pricing, and availability

Google has also launched new Bay and Porcelain color options for the Pixel Buds Pro. They are up for pre-order at $199.99 (about Rs. 16,645) in the US. These shades complement the latest Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Buds Pro update is now widely rolling out to users. To check if the latest update is available for you, head to the Pixel Buds Pro app >More settings >Firmware update and look for firmware version 5.9.