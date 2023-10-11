Sony unveils slimmer PS5 gaming console with detachable disc drive

By Rishabh Raj 12:07 pm Oct 11, 202312:07 pm

The upcoming PlayStation 5 consoles are priced at $499.99 (Photo credit: PlayStation)

Sony has unveiled two new PlayStation 5 models, sporting a sleeker design and a detachable disc drive option. The revamped consoles feature a 30% reduction in size and weight reductions of up to 24%. The detachable disc drive, which was previously rumored, is now officially confirmed and will be sold separately for $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,650) at a later date.

Pricing and launch details

The upcoming PlayStation 5 consoles are priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,620) for both the PS5 with the disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition, marking a $50 increase compared to the current model. These new PS5 models are set to launch in November. A Vertical Stand can also be bought separately for $29.99 (Rs. 2,500).

Availability

The new PS5 model will first be available in the US at chosen local retailers. Its availability will then expand to other regions, including India, over the next few months. Once the existing stock of the original PS5s runs out, they will become the only option for consumers.

Key features

The new PS5 console models offer the same functionality as the current ones, with the only significant difference being the option of a detachable disc drive for the PS5 Digital Edition. This feature allows users to upgrade their console by adding a disc drive if they wish, providing more flexibility in terms of physical media compatibility.

Timing aligns with Spider-Man 2 release

The release of these new PS5 models aligns with Sony's plans for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 game, an exclusive title for the PS5 expected to be a major attraction this holiday season. Some shoppers may opt for the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, while others might choose the sleeker PS5 consoles and buy the game separately. It's important to note that these new models do not represent a mid-generation upgrade, unlike the rumored PS5 Pro, which might be in development.