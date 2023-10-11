Gaganyaan's first test flight on October 21: What to expect

By Sanjana Shankar

Gaganyaan will be India's first crewed space mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the first test flight of its Gaganyaan mission on October 21, as announced by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh. Gaganyaan, which is India's first crewed mission to space, is planned for late next year. The test vehicle development flight (TV-D1) will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, to test the crew module designed to house Indian astronauts during the mission.

Flight objectives: Testing crew module, crew escape system

The upcoming test flight will send the crew module into outer space and bring it back to Earth with a splashdown in the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Navy has already started practicing for the module recovery. Besides the crew module, the TV-D1 will also test the "crew escape" system, which is designed to safely return astronauts to Earth if any problems arise as the spacecraft makes its way to space.

What is the goal of the crewed Gaganyaan mission?

If the TV-D1 test flight is successful, it will pave the way for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission and eventually a manned mission to low-Earth orbit. Before the crewed Gaganyaan mission takes place, a test flight carrying "Vyommitra," a humanoid robot, is planned for next year. The Gaganyaan project aims to showcase human spaceflight capability by launching a three-member crew into a 400km orbit for three days and safely bringing them back to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

ISRO Ahmedabad facility's role in the Gaganyaan mission

ISRO's Ahmedabad facility will develop two crucial systems for the Gaganyaan mission: cabin systems and communication systems. The cabin will house the three mission astronauts and feature a lighting system, two display screens for monitoring cabin parameters, internet facilities, and sensors to keep an eye on oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. These features are meant to ensure astronaut safety during the mission, as India takes a giant leap forward to demonstrate its human spaceflight capabilities.