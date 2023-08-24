Technology

Aditya-L1: Know all about ISRO's next mission

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 24, 2023 | 03:13 pm 3 min read

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is next targeting to study the Sun with Aditya-L1, its first space-based solar mission. Although the exact date and time for the mission's launch have not been announced, it is anticipated to take off during the first week of September. The satellite will be placed in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth system's Lagrange point 1 (L1). This strategic positioning will allow real-time monitoring of the Sun and its effects on space weather.

Aditya L1 will embark on a four-month journey to L1

The Aditya-L1 satellite will be located approximately 1.5 million kilometer from Earth at the L1 point. The spacecraft's orbit will gradually be made more elliptical after initially placing it in a low Earth orbit. Once it leaves Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI), the spacecraft will enter a cruise phase and eventually be injected into the targeted halo orbit around L1. The entire journey from launch to the L1 point is expected to take about four months.

Unraveling solar mysteries: Aditya-L1's mission objectives

The mission's primary objectives include understanding coronal heating, solar winds, Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), solar flares, and near-Earth space weather, among others. Using electromagnetic, particle, and magnetic field detectors, the spacecraft will examine the Sun's three atmospheric layers: photosphere (visible surface of the Sun), chromosphere (middle layer), and corona (outermost layer). Of the seven payloads Aditya-L1 will carry, four will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will carry out in-situ studies from the L1 point.

Made-in-India SUIT payload may help unlock mysteries of Sun

Among the mission's key payloads is SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope), which has been developed by the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune. The telescope can capture full disk images of the Sun in the wavelength range of 2,000-4,000 angstroms. Full disk images of the Sun in this entire wavelength range have never been obtained before, said AN Ramprakash, a professor from IUCAA, who helped build SUIT.

The mission would require a global communication network like ESA's

Given its position at the L1 point, Aditya-L1 will be almost at a constant distance from Earth and will be able to continuously observe the Sun, without the planet ever eclipsing its view of the Sun. However, no single ground station will always be able to view Aditya-L1. Hence, a global station communication network, like that of the European Space Agency, will be required for exchanging data and commands with the spacecraft.

The Aditya-L1 mission represents India's first solar mission to study the Sun and will offer valuable scientific insights into our home star. Earlier this month, ISRO confirmed that the satellite had arrived at the spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The satellite is planned to launch aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). If all goes well, we can see the mission blast off as early as next month.