Google Search, Lens can now help students complete their homework

By Akash Pandey 10:04 am Oct 31, 202310:04 am

Enter equations or scan images of problems to acquire solutions (Photo credit: Google)

﻿Google has unveiled new features for Search and Lens, designed to help students tackle math, physics, word problems, and geometry assignments. These updates allow users to input equations or snap photos of problems to obtain solutions. Google's sophisticated math solver and language models offer step-by-step guidance, interactive visuals, and animations to make complex concepts more appealing and easier to grasp.

Solving math equations with advanced solver

Students can now access Google's cutting-edge math solver by typing a math problem into Google Search or using Lens to capture an image of an equation from a worksheet. This feature delivers directions for solving the problem, simplifying the process. In a blog post, Google explained that the new features enable users to "visualize STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) concepts and figure out which equation to use by browsing for them in a more natural and intuitive way."

Assistance with word problems and more

Google Search now provides support for word problems, physics, and geometry through its language models. It solves them and throws in interactive diagrams and animations involved in the equation. This feature encompasses numerous essential high-school topics and assists users in recognizing known and unknown values while determining the appropriate formulas to apply. To get help with geometry questions, users can snap a photo of the word problem and diagram using Google Lens, which will then supply a comprehensive answer.

Interactive 3D diagrams for 1,000 topics

Google Search has also added interactive 3D diagrams for nearly 1,000 topics in biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy, and related fields. These diagrams enable users to delve into intricate scientific concepts in a more engaging and interactive way. Individuals can manipulate and zoom in on 3D diagrams of molecules, cells, and celestial bodies to gain a deeper comprehension of STEM-related subjects.