Apple iOS 18: Rumors, leaked features known so far

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Apple iOS 18: Rumors, leaked features known so far

By Akash Pandey 10:09 pm Nov 26, 202310:09 pm

iOS 18 is scheduled for release in September 2024 for compatible iPhones

Apple will unveil iOS 18 at the 2024 WWDC in June, with a release to compatible iPhones later. Even though the announcement is still months away, rumors, leaked features, and expected improvements about the upcoming software update are already circulating. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman calls it "relatively groundbreaking," boasting "major new features and designs." Even Apple's top brass has referred to the upcoming operating system as "ambitious and compelling." Let's explore the rumored enhancements and features that iOS 18 might introduce.

2/4

Smarter Siri with generative AI capabilities

Gurman has suggested that iOS 18 will incorporate generative AI technology to boost Siri and the Messages app's capabilities in answering questions and auto-completing sentences. Apple is also reportedly considering generative AI for apps like Apple Music, Pages, Keynote, and Xcode. The Information revealed that Apple aims to integrate large language models (LLMs) into Siri to automate intricate tasks, possibly through deeper connections with the Shortcuts app. Apple CEO Tim Cook has already confirmed the company's interest in generative AI.

3/4

Improved texting with Android users

Apple has declared it would support the cross-platform messaging standard Rich Communication Services (RCS) in the Messages app on iPhone starting in 2024, likely making it an iOS 18 feature. This will enhance messaging between iPhones and Android devices, offering higher-resolution photos and videos, audio messages, typing indicators, read receipts, Wi-Fi messaging, improved group chats, and better encryption compared to SMS. These features are already available for iPhone-to-iPhone conversations via iMessage and in third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

4/4

RCS support to enhance iPhone-Android messaging

By implementing RCS support in iOS 18, iMessage-like features will likely be extended to green bubbles in the built-in Messages app, significantly upgrading the iPhone-Android messaging experience compared to the current SMS standard. This change will narrow the gap between iPhone and Android users, delivering a more seamless and feature-packed messaging experience across platforms. Most Android phones are already utilizing this advanced messaging standard.