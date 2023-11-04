Apple Macs get digital liquid detection feature for USB-C ports

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Apple Macs get digital liquid detection feature for USB-C ports

By Akash Pandey 02:07 pm Nov 04, 202302:07 pm

The new daemon runs in the background to collect liquid detection analysis from each USB-C port on the Mac (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple uses various methods to determine liquid exposure in its devices, as liquid damage isn't covered under warranty. Mac laptops and some Apple keyboards have liquid contact indicators (LCI) inside, which change color when exposed to liquids. And now, with the macOS Sonoma 14.1, Macs also feature a new system daemon, "liquiddetectiond," that detects liquids in USB-C ports, reported 9to5Mac. iPhones and iPads already have a similar feature, but the Mac version is currently used only for analytics.

2/3

Compatibility and potential hardware requirements

The digital liquid detector in USB-C ports is a new way for Apple technicians to confirm liquid exposure. It is unclear if the new daemon works with all Macs running macOS Sonoma 14.1 or only M3 Macs due to hardware requirements. However, the data collected might be used by technicians to determine eligibility for free repair. Apple's liquid detection methods aim to ensure accurate assessments of liquid exposure and prevent warranty claims for liquid damage.

3/3

New ability enhances accuracy in assessing liquid exposure

The "liquiddetectiond" daemon in macOS Sonoma 14.1 enhances Apple's ability to assess liquid exposure accurately. By collecting data from each USB-C port, it provides valuable information for technicians when determining warranty eligibility. The compatibility of the new daemon with different Mac models is yet to be determined, but its addition strengthens Apple's commitment to accurate assessments of liquid exposure and preventing unwarranted warranty claims.