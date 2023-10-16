Apple's new device will update unboxed iPhones with latest software

By Sanjana Shankar 12:18 pm Oct 16, 202312:18 pm

Apple reportedly plans to introduce the new system to pre-update iPhones by year-end

Apple is reportedly working on a cool new technology that'll let iPhones get updated in-store before they even reach customers. The goal? To make the user experience even better. By the year's end, Apple is believed to introduce a special wireless pad that can update multiple iPhones at once, without having to open their boxes. This could help solve a common problem: people forgetting to update their phones when they first get them, which can lead to security risks.

How Apple plans to pre-update iPhones

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's new tech involves a unique pad that can turn on, update, and power down several iPhones without taking them out of their packaging. This way, when you buy a new iPhone, it'll already have the latest software updates installed, so you won't have to worry about updating it right away. It's not clear yet if this feature will be available at carrier stores or just at Apple retail locations.

Addressing software update issues

Apple recently had to fix an issue with its latest iOS 17 version causing overheating issues with iPhone 15 models. They released a new update, carrying version iOS 17.0.3, to address the problem for both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. With Apple's proposed updating pad, new iPhones could be shipped with the latest updates already installed before they reach the consumers, helping the tech giant avoid these kinds of issues.

Apple will be first to implement system for pre-updating iPhones

As Apple leads the way with this pre-updating system for iPhones, it'll be interesting to see how Android manufacturers react. They might decide to follow Apple's lead or let this unique feature set Apple apart in the competitive smartphone market. Either way, this development is a good reminder to always check for software updates on your phone to make sure it's running at its best and staying secure.