Drop test! Galaxy S23 Ultra beats iPhone 15 Pro Max

By Akash Pandey 09:37 pm Sep 30, 202309:37 pm

The iPhone 15 Pro Max bears titanium frame as opposed to Galaxy S23 Ultra's aluminum frame (Photo credit PhoneBuff)

In a showdown between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, a YouTube channel named PhoneBuff has conducted a series of drop tests to determine which flagship smartphone could withstand the most damage. Using machines to ensure consistent drops, both devices faced four rounds of tests, including back, corner, face, and a bonus round onto steel. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra came out on top, suffering less damage in three out of the four rounds.

Samsung flagship scored higher in durability

The drop test video offers a detailed look at each round of testing and a side-by-side comparison of the damage sustained by both devices. With a score of 39 out of 40 points, the Galaxy S23 Ultra edged out the iPhone 15 Pro Max (37 points). The iPhone's back and front glass cracked during the initial drops, but its titanium frame held up better in the corner drop compared to Galaxy's aluminum frame. Despite visible damage, both remained fully functional.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Step back in durability?

The drop test results suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may not be as durable as previous models with steel frames. Recently, a durability test conducted by popular tech YouTuber JerryRigEverything raised similar concerns about Apple's new range-topping iPhone. While both Samsung and Apple counterparts demonstrated impressive resilience by maintaining functionality after the tests, the iPhone 15 Pro Max had more noticeable damage. This could be a concern for consumers who value durability when selecting a new smartphone.