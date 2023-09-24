iPhone 15 Pro Max durability issue questions Apple's quality check

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max durability issue questions Apple's quality check

Written by Akash Pandey September 24, 2023 | 11:37 am 2 min read

The back glass broke with just a slight pressure (Photo credit: JerryRigEverything)

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max doesn't appear to be as durable as it's advertised. The device has failed the durability test conducted by popular tech YouTuber JerryRigEverything, becoming the first iPhone to fail in this decade. Despite claims of stronger materials like aerospace-grade titanium, the device failed the bend test in less than five seconds with minimal pressure applied, raising concerns over its build quality. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro passed the test unscathed with no defects or cracks.

iPhone 6 Plus was the last to fail the test

The last iPhone to fail the durability test was the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014, which was known for its weaker aluminum build quality and the #BendGate scandal. Since then, Apple has improved the build quality of its iPhones with stronger materials such as surgical-grade stainless steel, 7000 series-grade aluminum, and very recently Grade 5 titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's failure raises questions about the effectiveness of the improvements.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's rear glass is not pressure-resistant

The iPhone 15 Pro Max passed the scratch test conducted by JerryRigEverything. The Ceramic Shield glass on the device started scratching only at Level 6 with deeper grooves at Level 7. However, the handset wasn't able to achieve similar results in the bend test. The back glass panel and camera island glass cracked as minimal pressure was applied, suggesting that the phone may not be pressure-resistant in real-life scenarios.

What if you accidentally break the device's back glass?

If the back glass on your iPhone 15 Pro Max cracks, send it to the Apple Store for repair. Without Apple Care, the repair cost should be around $200 (nearly Rs. 16,600), which is almost half the repair cost of 14 Pro Max.

Share this timeline