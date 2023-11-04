SpaceX breaks rocket reuse record with 18th Falcon 9 mission

Falcon 9 rocket carried 23 Starlink satellites, breaking the previous record

SpaceX has reached a new milestone in rocket reusability by launching a Falcon 9 rocket on its 18th mission. It took off at 8:37pm EDT on Friday (early Saturday morning IST) from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, carrying 23 of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites. The Falcon 9's first stage made a vertical landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas," marking the booster's 18th landing. Meanwhile, its upper stage deployed satellites into low Earth orbit.

Reusability key to SpaceX's ambitious exploration goals

Under CEO Elon Musk's leadership, SpaceX has focused on reusing spaceflight hardware. This is crucial for ambitious exploration missions, such as the proposed Mars colonization, among various others. The company has been pushing rocket reuse boundaries. Many Falcon 9 missions have expanded SpaceX's Starlink broadband mega constellation, which now comprises nearly 5,000 operational satellites.

Company aims to revolutionize space travel, expand Starlink

The record-breaking mission showcases SpaceX's dedication to advancing reusable rocket technology while revolutionizing space travel. With each successful reuse, the company makes significant progress in reducing space mission costs and environmental impact. Additionally, SpaceX is also paving the way for future exploration missions while continuing to build its Starlink broadband mega constellation. The Falcon 9 rocket used in the latest mission had already completed 12 Starlink missions before the most recent launch, per SpaceX.