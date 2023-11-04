xAI's 'humorous' Grok to be available to X users: Musk

By Akash Pandey 10:39 am Nov 04, 202310:39 am

'In some important respects, Grok is the best that currently exists': Elon Musk

Elon Musk's xAI is set to launch its first AI model, Grok, to a select audience on Saturday. And, going by Musk's latest posts on X, Grok is an AI-powered text system with a unique sense of humor. It uses large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Microsoft's Bing Chat. However, Musk says Grok stands out for its humorous responses, which are not found in other LLMs. Moreover, Grok will be accessible to select users of X.

Text-based AI with sense of humor

Grok to be available to X Premium+ subscribers

Once Grok leaves the early beta stage, it will be open to all X Premium+ subscribers, revealed Musk. This suggests that xAI might charge for Grok access in the future. However, until we get to see more of it, it is challenging to gauge what value Grok really offers and whether it justifies upgrading your X subscription for a slightly higher monthly cost. Grok's training data is unspecified but likely comes from a curated list of online sources.

X users must pay more to use Grok

It will have to balance humor and serious responses

For Grok to be useful in business applications, it must balance humor and serious responses. While Musk's initial example shows Grok's funny side, it is unclear how much control users will have over the "humor" level. In conclusion, xAI's Grok aims to provide a unique experience with comedic responses while remaining useful for various applications.