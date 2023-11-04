Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4

By Akash Pandey 10:11 am Nov 04, 202310:11 am

Some codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio. The game developers regularly release new redeem codes to engage players and provide various rewards. These codes are available on the official redemption website. They offer free in-game items such as weapons and diamonds, among others. Players can now access the latest redeem codes for Saturday (November 4).

2/4

Important guidelines for redeeming codes

Gamers should be cautious when entering redeem codes and verify their accuracy before submitting them. Incorrect or inactive codes will not provide any free items. Each redeem code is available for 500 registered players. Also, it is crucial to visit the official site to claim the codes before they expire. By doing so, players can enjoy a range of benefits, including weapons, freebies, and rewards.

3/4

Check out codes for November 4

Here are the codes for Saturday (November 4). If a player misses out now, they will have to wait for a fresh list to come out. FH56E1BI892023, FH56E1BI892023, FIREE451KQ2023, FADDHR6YYHR56YCV FRBNFUJT67UJTFVE, FTY7UYHJRY76QUYB, FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T, F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH FMKOUYJ655T0TDEB, FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

4/4

How to claim today's in-game rewards

To claim Saturday's Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes, you must visit the redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, click on the redemption box link and enter your registered social media credentials to log in. Once the redemption page opens, enter an active code for Saturday. Click on submit and then tap on OK to complete the redemption process. Players should check their in-game mail to find all the collected weapons, freebies, and diamonds.