Garena Free Fire MAX codes for September 28

By Sanjana Shankar 09:17 am Sep 28, 202309:17 am

The redeemable codes are time-sensitive (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that was introduced in September 2021. The game provides access to exclusive rewards, by means of redeemable codes, which are generated on a daily basis. These codes let gamers grab character upgrades, skins, armor, weapons, and other crucial items that are useful during gameplay. While players can buy these items in the in-game store, redeem codes provide an alternative way to get them without spending a dime.

Here's the list of codes for today

Don't wait too long to redeem the codes as they are time-sensitive and are valid only for 12-18 hours after they are released. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6.

How to redeem codes for today

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players should first head over to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. After logging in with their preferred method, they can enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and hit the confirm button. If all goes well, rewards will show up in the player's mail section within 24 hours.

Get your Demon Slayer-themed rewards today

Free Fire MAX recently unveiled its exciting Demon Slayer bundle, giving players the chance to snag exclusive in-game goodies like character bundles, skins, and more. This collaboration comes on the heels of another major partnership with Devil May Cry 5 earlier this year. Now, players can collect Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Tengen's Bundles during this limited-time event.