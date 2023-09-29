Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 29

By Akash Pandey 09:29 am Sep 29, 202309:29 am

Some codes may have server restrictions (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game released in September 2021, offers exclusive rewards through daily redeemable codes. While players can purchase in-game items using diamonds, redeem codes provide a free alternative. These codes allow players to obtain skins, armor, weapons, and more for gameplay. However, do note that the codes expire quickly, so it's essential to claim them as soon as possible. Check out the redeem codes for September 29.

Grab your rewards using these codes

The redeem codes for September 29 are listed here: FGYTGVCDRTYJ, FYTFCCDWS2ZA, FQWERTYU8YH0, FO2WKMBVGVUG FKFUFGURRCXG, F8VTGYWYTF8S, F8RUFH8F8Y8Y, XSDCFVGHJKLO IUYTRFDESXDC, FVGBNMKLGFDX, FVBNJUYTREWA, FE8SRYUJHGFD FAERTYUIOKJN, FVCDSRTYUIOP, FKJHBNJKOPOL, FMKLPOIUYTFD FDRDSASERTYH, FHBVCDFQWERT, FU805OUYTRDVB, FFPL72XC2SWE F6YHFDDFRGHJ, KLP0FRT4WSXC

Follow these steps to unlock bonuses

To redeem rewards for free, head over to the rewards redemption site at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en), and sign in using Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or X. Guest players must first link their accounts to these platforms. After signing in, enter the redeem code and click "Confirm." A message will confirm the successful redemption of the code, and players can then enjoy their rewards.