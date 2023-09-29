Leak reveals everything about Lenovo's upcoming Tab M11

Lenovo is gearing up to introduce a new tablet, dubbed Tab M11. Earlier this year, the company launched the Tab M10 5G. A new leak has revealed key specifications of the upcoming tablet, suggesting that it may not be a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor. There's no official word on the release date or price for the Tab M11, but it is expected to be priced at around $330 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

Leaked images suggest that Lenovo Tab M11 will feature a basic design with an 11-inch screen having a resolution of 1200x1920 pixels and 400 nit brightness. The device's design showcases a single camera sensor on a sizable rectangular module, along with Dolby Atmos branding on the back. Windows Report states that the Tab M11 will weigh around 466g and will be 166mm tall.

The Lenovo Tab M11 will come in two cool color options: Luna Grey and Seafoam Green. On the software front, it will run Android 13 and receive two major OS upgrades, going up to Android 15. Lenovo is also said to provide five years of security updates for the device, until January 2028. The tablet's battery is anticipated to last for up to 10 hours of video playback and will support 10W charging.

The Tab M11 will be powered by a MediaTek G88 octa-core processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. Lenovo has plans to provide accessories like a Pen and a Folio case for the Tab M11, although these extras will probably need to be bought separately. The Tab M11 seems to be a budget tablet and will be targeted toward students and small businesses.