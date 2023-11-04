Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumored to feature a titanium frame

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumored to feature a titanium frame

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Nov 04, 202312:05 am

Samsung reportedly plans to producce 15 million titanium frame cases. Representative image

Samsung is preparing for the debut of its upcoming flagship S24 lineup, which will comprise the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new range could go official on January 17, 2024. A new report now suggests that the Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature a titanium frame. The company reportedly began exploring the use of titanium in smartphone frames around two years ago and recently decided to move forward with this innovation.

2/4

Titanium frame production and potential price hike

Samsung is said to be nearing the final stages of determining the yield rate for titanium frame cases, for which it's collaborating with various Chinese case manufacturers and its Vietnamese assembly plant team. The goal is to produce 15 million titanium frame cases, equal to the number of S23 Ultra models shipped this year. However, if the yield rate is low, case prices could surge four to five times compared to the current aluminum frame cases—which cost under $20 each.

3/4

Advantages of titanium over aluminum and steel

Titanium boasts several benefits over aluminum and steel, as it is lighter than steel and stronger than aluminum. Additionally, it has low heat and current conductivity. While Apple's iPhone 15 Pro achieved a 9% weight reduction to its predecessor by switching from stainless steel to titanium, S24 Ultra may not experience a similar weight decrease since Samsung employs aluminum for high-end phones. The inherent strength of titanium allows for the same level of durability with less material compared to aluminum.

4/4

Possible trendsetter for the smartphone industry

Additionally, Samsung's S24 range is tipped to offer an overclocked version of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering enhanced performance and faster processing capabilities. Should Samsung choose to incorporate titanium frames in its S24 Ultra, it could potentially spark a trend within the smartphone industry. Apple has already integrated titanium into its iPhone 15 Pro models and heavily promoted this feature.