Google Pixel 8, 8 Pro's 256GB variants are now available
Google has launched the 256GB storage options for its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, in India. Prior to this, only the 128GB storage models were available, leaving potential buyers wanting more storage capacity unsatisfied. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are pre-loaded with Android 14 and are guaranteed to receive seven years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates.
Pricing and availability of the new storage variants
The 256GB variant of the Google Pixel 8 is priced at Rs. 82,999, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro is available for Rs. 1.13 lakh on Flipkart. SBI credit card users can enjoy a Rs. 3,500 instant discount on EMI transactions and Rs. 4,000 on non-EMI transactions. The standard 128GB models of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are priced at Rs. 75,999 and Rs. 1.06 lakh, respectively.
Google Pixel 8 specifications
The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on the Tensor G3 chipset with a Titan M2 security microprocessor and features 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It is fueled by a 4,575mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The device has a dual-camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro offer a 10.5MP snapper.
Google Pixel 8 Pro specifications
On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and Corning Glass Victus 2 protection. It also uses the Tensor G3 chipset and a Titan M2 security microprocessor, along with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It gets a 5,050mAh battery that supports 30W charging. The smartphone includes a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto unit. Google plans to launch India-made Pixel phones next year.