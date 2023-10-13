Google Pixel 8 Pro outperforms Android flagships in durability test

Google Pixel 8 Pro outperforms Android flagships in durability test

By Akash Pandey Oct 13, 2023

Google Pixel 8 Pro is more durable than iPhone 15 Pro Max (Photo credit: JerryRigEverything)

Google Pixel 8 Pro has shown impressive durability in a test conducted by JerryRigEverything, outperforming its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, which had a gap in its frame after bending, the Pixel 8 Pro withstood the test without significant damage. Its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 resisted scratches at level six and deeper grooves at level seven, adding to its durability credentials.

The device offers easily removable volume/power buttons

During the test, it was found that both the volume rocker and power button could be easily removed with a razor blade, a concern with the previous generation. However, both buttons were reattached and continued to function properly after removal. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 matte back remained unscathed by the razor blade, but the camera bar showed some damage.

The fingerprint sensor remained functional

The Pixel 8 Pro's under-display fingerprint sensor still worked effectively even after being scratched during the durability test. This is crucial for users who rely on fingerprint authentication for device security. Moreover, the bend test didn't result in any cracks or breaks in the device's frame, although some creaking noises were heard when pressure was applied from both directions.

Test raises concerns on longevity of Pixel 8 Pro

The durability test raises questions about whether the Pixel 8 Pro can last up to seven years. While the device will receive seven years of software support, its overall build quality is also an important factor to consider. Recently, Google made a decision to stock repair parts for an extended period of up to seven years, which is a positive sign for those concerned about the longevity of their devices.