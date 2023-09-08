OPPO A38 debuts in India as Redmi 12 rival

Written by Akash Pandey September 08, 2023 | 02:51 pm 2 min read

The OPPO A38 comes with IPX4 water resistance (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has launched its latest 4G smartphone, the OPPO A38, in India after unveiling it in the UAE earlier this week. Priced at Rs. 12,999 for its sole 4GB/128GB configuration, the phone is available for pre-orders on the brand's official website and Flipkart, with open sales starting September 13. Buyers can avail it in Glowing Black or Glowing Gold color options. The device seems a bit overpriced, given rivals like Redmi 12 4G are selling at a relatively lower cost.

The handset sports a 90Hz LCD screen

The OPPO A38 sports a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the front, it has a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 720-nits of peak brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut. Dimensions-wise, the phone measures 8.16mm in thickness, and weighs 190g. At the back, the phone includes a dual rear camera system including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary and 2MP (f/2.4) portrait sensor. For selfies, there's a 5MP (f/2.0) front camera.

Take a look at the performance specs

The OPPO A38 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with up to 1TB of expandable storage using a microSD card. It runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. Under the hood, the phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it includes dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

