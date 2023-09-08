OPPO A38 debuts in India as Redmi 12 rival
OPPO has launched its latest 4G smartphone, the OPPO A38, in India after unveiling it in the UAE earlier this week. Priced at Rs. 12,999 for its sole 4GB/128GB configuration, the phone is available for pre-orders on the brand's official website and Flipkart, with open sales starting September 13. Buyers can avail it in Glowing Black or Glowing Gold color options. The device seems a bit overpriced, given rivals like Redmi 12 4G are selling at a relatively lower cost.
The handset sports a 90Hz LCD screen
The OPPO A38 sports a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the front, it has a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 720-nits of peak brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut. Dimensions-wise, the phone measures 8.16mm in thickness, and weighs 190g. At the back, the phone includes a dual rear camera system including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary and 2MP (f/2.4) portrait sensor. For selfies, there's a 5MP (f/2.0) front camera.
Take a look at the performance specs
The OPPO A38 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with up to 1TB of expandable storage using a microSD card. It runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. Under the hood, the phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it includes dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.