iPhone 16 Pro will support Wi-Fi 7, advanced 5G connectivity

By Akash Pandey 01:02 pm Oct 13, 202301:02 pm

The iPhone 16 series may debut in Q3 2024 (Photo credit: Apple)

As the iPhone 15 series hits the market, buzz is already building around the iPhone 16 Pro models that are set to launch next year. Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, has offered some predictions about the upcoming devices, including a faster 5G modem, Wi-Fi 7, and an upgraded ultra-wide lens. These insights come from sources within Apple's supply chain and may change before the official release.

Larger display and upgraded camera capabilities

Pu's note to investors reveals that the iPhone 16 Pro lineup will sport displays that are 0.2-inch larger than current models. This detail lines up with earlier reports from analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young. The increased display size will let Apple fit the same tetra-prism lens for 5x optical zoom found in this year's iPhone 15 Pro Max into the smaller Pro model. Now, both Pro variants will boast a similar 12MP tetra-prism telephoto lens for better zoom capabilities.

New ultra-wide lens and A18 Pro chip

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature an enhanced ultra-wide lens with a new 48MP sensor, a major upgrade from the current 12MP sensor. Moreover, the devices will be powered by the cutting-edge A18 Pro chip, built using a 3nm process like its predecessor, the A17 Pro. The A18 Pro chip will keep the same 8GB of RAM as the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Faster Wi-Fi and advanced 5G connectivity

The iPhone 16 Pro variants are predicted to offer even faster connectivity with both Wi-Fi and 5G networks. Pu believes that the new iPhones will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem, enabling 5G download speeds of up to 7.5Gbps through a new "5G Advanced" standard. Additionally, while the iPhone 15 Pro series introduced support for Wi-Fi 6E, the iPhone 16 Pro models may come with Wi-Fi 7, which delivers speeds up to 46Gbps, four times faster than Wi-Fi 6.