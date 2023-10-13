Apple iPhone 17 series may include lighter motherboard, always-on display

Lighter internal components will lead to slimmer, more lightweight body

Apple is said to be considering the use of Resin Coated Copper (RCC) for the motherboard in its 2025 iPhone 17, as reported by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This innovative technology could potentially make the device slimmer and lighter. However, Apple first needs to tackle the challenges associated with RCC, like its delicate nature and failure to pass drop tests. The company has set a deadline of Q3 2024 to enhance the RCC material before finalizing the iPhone 17 design.

Advantages of Resin Coated Copper

Resin Coated Copper is a cutting-edge material that replaces the nonconductive bonding sheet on current motherboards with a deposited resin. This change allows for a thinner mainboard, saving internal space and simplifying the drilling process due to its fiberglass-free makeup. The conductive copper is shaped using laser ablation, a different method than what's used for conductive filaments on existing boards.

Challenges in RCC adoption

Although RCC offers potential advantages, it hasn't been used in Apple's devices yet because of its fragile properties and inability to pass drop tests. The tech giant has set a 3Q24 deadline to improve the material before deciding to incorporate it into the iPhone 17 design. If successful, this could result in a slimmer, lighter device with extra internal space for other components or a bigger battery.

Always-on display rumored for iPhone 17 range

Besides the possible use of RCC for its motherboard, the iPhone 17 lineup is also rumored to include always-on displays. Apple will bring the LTPO technology to each model. This would enable users to see notifications and other details without fully waking their device, potentially conserving battery life. However, as with any rumor, it's wise to take this information with a grain of salt until Apple confirms it.