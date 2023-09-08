TECNO to unveil PHANTOM V Flip 5G on September 22

Technology

TECNO to unveil PHANTOM V Flip 5G on September 22

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 08, 2023 | 09:07 pm 2 min read

TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G seen featured with a protective case on a consumer electronics website

TECNO is set to unveil its first-ever flip phone, dubbed the PHANTOM V Flip 5G on September 22. The device will be introduced at the Flip In Style TECNO launch event 2023 in Singapore. Recent renders revealed the upcoming handset could get a circular secondary screen, a circular flash on the exterior, and a dual camera module.

Rumored specs of the upcoming PHANTOM V Flip 5G

The PHANTOM V Flip 5G is rumored to feature a 6.75-inch foldable AMOLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The clamshell-like foldable smartphone could get a side-facing fingerprint scanner for biometric authorization. In the camera department, the handset could be equipped with a 64MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP shooter on the inner display.

TECNO could introduce its new flagship laptop as well

PHANTOM V Flip 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it could pack a 4000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It is expected to take on the likes of Motorola RAZR 40. Alongside the PHANTOM V Flip 5G, TECNO will also introduce its new flagship laptop, the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14-inch.

Share this timeline