Samsung's S24 series to sport overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

By Sanjana Shankar 06:33 pm Nov 02, 202306:33 pm

Samsung Galaxy S24 is slated to launch in January 2024. Representative image

Samsung's upcoming flagship devices in 2024, including the Galaxy S24 lineup, Flip6, and Fold6, are expected to be equipped with an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This chipset will boast an Adreno 750 GPU operating at 1,000 MHz, a notable jump from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's Adreno 740 GPU, which maxes out at 719 MHz, translating to a 28% increased speed. That means users can expect improved performance and swifter processing capabilities in these future devices.

Comparison with regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU

While Qualcomm is yet to reveal the clock speed for the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 GPU, it is uncertain if the Galaxy-specific version will provide an enhancement in this aspect or if the CPU will see an upgrade. Either way, the souped-up version of the chipset is predicted to outperform the base version of the chip to be found in multiple Android flagships. This upgrade could potentially be advantageous for gaming and other applications that demand quicker GPUs.

Galaxy S24 may feature different chipsets based on the region

The Galaxy S24 series will include S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models. It is speculated that the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will be used in the S24 Ultra globally. However, the S24 and S24+ will get this top-tier Qualcomm SoC in select markets. Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 is expected to be the favored option for the S24 and S24+ in Europe and South Korea.

Samsung S24 is expected to debut in January 2024

One concern with overclocking GPUs and CPUs is the potential for increased heat production. How Samsung plans to tackle thermal management for the forthcoming Galaxy S24 series remains to be seen. If these devices can sustain high performance at elevated clock speeds, Samsung's latest chipset could be a game-changer. The Galaxy S24 series is slated to launch in January 2024 and is poised to be a powerhouse smartphone lineup for those looking to upgrade from the S22 or earlier models.