Meta's new API makes sharing Facebook stories effortless

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Meta's new API makes sharing Facebook stories effortless

By Rishabh Raj 05:52 pm Nov 02, 202305:52 pm

The new API allows users to effortlessly share content from third-party apps directly to Facebook Stories

Meta launched a new API, enabling creators to produce and share Facebook Stories straight from third-party desktop or web apps. Facebook rolled out the Stories feature in 2017, after adding it to Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. Borrowed from Snapchat, this feature allows users to share temporary video and image content that doesn't remain on their profile permanently. Meta typically doesn't reveal user numbers for Stories, however, in 2019, CEO Mark Zuckerberg disclosed that the feature had exceeded 500 million users.

2/4

Facebook Stories API targets professional market

The latest Facebook Stories API aims to serve the professional market by allowing content-centric creator software to integrate their web or desktop apps directly with Facebook Stories, which Meta calls an "enterprise solution." Previously, sharing content to Stories from other mobile apps was feasible, but the new API enables seamless integration with third-party platforms. This allows users to effortlessly share content directly to Facebook Stories, simplifying the process for creators and businesses.

3/4

One-button sharing enabled by Facebook Stories API

The Facebook Stories API lets developers incorporate a single one-click share function within their app, making the sharing process easier for users. Companies like Adobe, Canva, and Picsart provide tools specifically tailored for creating Facebook Stories, including image editors, templates, and other customizable features. Before, users had to download their story and manually re-upload it to Facebook. With the new API, app developers can implement Facebook Login authentication for end-users to grant access to their accounts without any extra hassle.

4/4

No additional app review required for integration

Apps that have already received approval through the Facebook approval process won't need additional review to access the Stories API. The API is designed to eliminate friction for users who previously had to use third-party platforms and upload their content to Facebook later. Developers interested in integrating with the Facebook Stories API can consult the Developer Documents for more details.