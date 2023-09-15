Meta's Horizon Worlds is now accessible on web and mobile

Written by Rishabh Raj September 15, 2023 | 10:00 am 2 min read

The platform's expansion to mobile and web devices aims to attract a larger user base (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta has announced the expansion of its 3D social platform, Horizon Worlds, to mobile and web devices. It was previously exclusive to the company's virtual reality (VR) headsets. Meta has kept the user numbers for the VR version of Horizon Worlds under wraps. However, various reports and observations indicate that the platform does not have a large user population. This lack of user activity suggests that, despite its initial launch in VR, the platform may not have gained significant traction.

Attracting users beyond VR headsets

Horizon Worlds allows users to embody virtual avatars and interact in "worlds" created by Meta or other users. The platform's expansion to mobile and web devices aims to attract a larger user base and enhance the overall experience. Despite the limited population in the VR version of Horizon Worlds, Meta hopes that this expansion will make the platform more enjoyable for users.

Super Rumble launches on mobile platforms

"To start, a small number of people can now access Super Rumble through the Meta Quest app on Android, with iOS rolling out in the coming weeks. Early access is also available on any web browser at horizon.meta.com," Meta said. This small launch will be followed by the rollout of more worlds shortly. The expansion marks a significant milestone for Meta's metaverse ambitions, as the company believes that the metaverse should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their device.

A long-anticipated expansion

The mobile and web launch has been highly anticipated, with discussions starting publicly last year. Vishal Shah, Meta's metaverse VP, mentioned they had a working mobile version last year but didn't release it as it felt more like a VR game on mobile than a native experience. Meta is expected to provide further details about Horizon Worlds and its metaverse initiatives at its Connect conference on September 27 and 28.

