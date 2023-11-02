Samsung Galaxy S24 range to feature ChatGPT-like generative AI features

By Sanjana Shankar 05:37 pm Nov 02, 202305:37 pm

Samsung's tech could debut with the S24 series

Samsung reportedly aims to integrate generative AI technology, akin to ChatGPT, into its Galaxy smartphones starting in 2024. As reported by Business Korea, the tech giant revealed its plans to introduce "AI technology as a new experience" in its devices, during the Q3 earnings call. This on-device generative AI would reportedly enable users to carry out AI-related tasks directly on their smartphones without the need for an internet connection.

It could debut with Galaxy S24 or Z Fold 6

Samsung's generative AI technology might debut in the Galaxy S24 lineup or the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which offers notable AI enhancements such as a 98% faster performance and 40% increased efficiency. Thanks to these upgrades, tasks like generating images from text prompts can now be accomplished in just a second, as opposed to earlier SoCs which took over 15 seconds.

Competing with Apple's iPhone 16 series

Samsung's technology will reportedly merge the best features of ChatGPT and Google Bard. The company's decision to integrate generative AI technology into its smartphones seems to be a response to Apple's iPhone 16 series, which is anticipated to launch with on-device AI technology in the latter half of 2024. Samsung intends to make the Galaxy S24 series the most intelligent AI phone range ever and preserve its competitive advantage in the global smartphone market.