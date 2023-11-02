Realme GT5 Pro to sport Sony's new Lytia camera sensor

By Sanjana Shankar 03:52 pm Nov 02, 202303:52 pm

The handset could get a Sony Lytia LYT-T808 primary sensor. Representative image

Realme is expected to debut its flagship Realme GT5 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, by the end of 2023. It is expected to rival the Xiaomi 14 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro, iQOO 12 Pro, and OnePlus 12 in China. Certain specifications of the upcoming flagship emerged through the TENAA certification just last month and now, we have information on the device's camera features, thanks to a leak by Digital Chat Station.

Rear camera system details

Realme GT5 Pro's rear camera module will boast a Sony Lytia LYT-T808 primary sensor, a 50MP IMX890 sensor with periscope zoom capabilities, and an 8MP OmniVision OV08D10 ultra-wide lens. Interestingly, the same primary sensor is found on the OnePlus Open/OPPO Find N3 foldable phone and is rumored to be part of the OnePlus 12 as well.

Display and battery specifications

The recent TENAA listing has confirmed that Realme GT5 Pro will get a 32MP selfie shooter. The device could feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 5,400mAh battery. It could offer up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB storage, and boot Android 14-based Realme UI 5. Other expected highlights include an under-display fingerprint sensor, 100W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.