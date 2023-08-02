Technology

OPPO Find N3 to boast 100W fast charging support

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 02, 2023 | 01:38 pm 1 min read

The smartphone is expected to debut in China soon. Representative image (Photo credit: OPPO)

The OPPO Find N3 series, comprising Find N3 and Find N3 Flip models, is expected to be launched in China in the coming weeks. The Find N3 has been spotted on China's 3C certification website, which reveals the upcoming smartphone will offer 100W fast charging support. This is a significant upgrade from the OPPO Find N2's 67W fast charging.

Enhanced performance and dual-port charger convenience

OPPO Find N3 will get a dual-port charger featuring USB Type-C and Type-A ports. This could make the device more versatile for users needing to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The 100W fast-charging support could significantly enhance the smartphone's performance and user experience, allowing faster charging times and less downtime. However, it remains to be seen how that'll affect battery life and overall durability.

The device could sport a 50MP primary snapper

Expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Find N3 will likely feature an 8.0-inch folding display with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device may get a triple-rear camera module, including a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP periscope sensor. A 32MP front-facing camera is also anticipated.