iQOO 12 Pro's key specs confirmed ahead of launch

By Sanjana Shankar 03:05 pm Nov 02, 2023

The new series will debut on November 7

iQOO has revealed several key features of the upcoming iQOO 12 Pro. The handset will sport a 2K 144Hz Samsung E7 AMOLED display, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The iQOO 12 series, which comprises iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, will also boast a proprietary Q1 gaming chip and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The flagship series is scheduled to launch on November 7.

IQOO 12 series design and cooling system

The iQOO 12 Pro will have a curved screen design, while the iQOO 12 will feature a flat screen. Both models will come with oval-shaped camera modules. The company also mentioned that the vapor chamber area in the iQOO 12 series has been expanded by more than 40% compared to its predecessor, the iQOO 11 series. This enhancement is complemented by a four-zone heat dissipation structure and an ultra-large vapor chamber area.

Expected camera setup and battery

The iQOO 12 Pro camera configuration may consist of a 50MP OmniVision OV50H main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP OV64B periscope telephoto snapper. A 16MP front-facing camera will be included for selfies and video calls. The device will boot Android 14 and could ship with a 5,100mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging.

iQOO 12 will feature iQOO's largest ultra-wide vibration motor

The iQOO 12 model is said to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, making it the second smartphone to ship with the latest flagship processor after the Xiaomi 14 series. Also, the iQOO 12 line-up will feature the largest ultra-wide vibration motor in iQOO's history. The iQOO 12 series will be available in White Legend Edition and Black Track Edition sporting an AG glass panel and a red color variant with a leather-like finish.