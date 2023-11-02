Lava Blaze 2 5G launched at Rs. 10,000: Check specs

By Sanjana Shankar 01:11 pm Nov 02, 202301:11 pm

The handset will go on sale from November 9

Lava has introduced its newest affordable 5G smartphone, the Blaze 2 5G, as a follow-up to the Blaze 5G model from last year. This updated device boasts a 90Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, and up to 6GB RAM. It also features a 50MP primary camera with a ring light that serves as a notification indicator. The handset starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model.

Specifications and features of Lava Blaze 2 5G

The Lava Blaze 2 5G is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 CPU. The smartphone has a rear glass panel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.45mm thick and weighs 203g. It comes in two configurations: one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, both expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Camera features and software updates

The rear camera of the Blaze 2 5G features a 50MP (f/1.8) sensor and ring light, along with a secondary camera. Up front, there is an 8MP snapper. The device operates on Android 13 without any bloatware and guarantees an upgrade to Android 14 as well as two years of security updates. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Connectivity options include dual SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Pricing and availability

The Lava Blaze 2 5G comes in Glass Blue, Glass Black, and Glass Lavender color options. The 4GB+64GB version is priced at Rs. 9,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant will cost Rs. 10,999. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon and Lava India's official website as well as through offline retailers starting November 9. Lava also provides a 'free service at home' within the phone's warranty period, offering doorstep assistance.

