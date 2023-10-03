OPPO to launch its Samsung Flip5-rival in India soon

By Sanjana Shankar 05:10 pm Oct 03, 202305:10 pm

The smartphone is expected to launch in India around October 12

OPPO has given us a sneak peek at its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Find N3 Flip, in India. The handset was launched in China in late August. Ahead of its debut, the company has teased the new clamshell-like foldable, revealing its design and Crem Gold and Sheep Black color options. It is touted to be the industry's first flip smartphone with triple rear cameras. The device has an improved Flexion hinge design and an alert slider too.

Gorilla Glass 7 protection and 120Hz display

OPPO's official teaser also offers a glimpse of Find N3 Flip's design and display. The foldable phone has Gorilla Glass 7 on the outside, which houses a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display. The cover display supports mini-apps and one-touch replies. The handset has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED primary display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, with TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification.

The device provides IPX4 water resistance rating

OPPO Find N3 Flip boasts a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP IMX709 snapper housed in the punch-hole of the main display. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IPX4 water resistance rating.

A 4,300mAh battery powers the handset

OPPO Find N3 Flip is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor and comes with 12GB RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It boots ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port

Expected launch date and pricing details

Although OPPO hasn't announced the Find N3 Flip's launch date yet, rumors suggest it will hit the Indian market possibly by or on October 12. Pricing details remain under wraps, but in China, the device costs CNY 6,799 (about Rs. 77,500) for the 12GB/256GB model and CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 87,830) for the 12GB/512GB variant. In India, it will take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 which starts at Rs. 99,999.

