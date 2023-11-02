NASA to launch no-cost, ad-free streaming service on November 8

Nov 02, 2023

NASA is gearing up to launch its own streaming platform, called NASA+, on November 8. The service, which was under beta testing, will be accessible to everyone starting next week. Setting itself apart from commercial streaming services, NASA+ will be devoid of ads and subscription fees. The space agency guarantees access to its Emmy Award-winning live broadcasts, exclusive video series centered around its space missions, and more.

Features of the upcoming NASA+ streaming service

Offering a one-of-a-kind experience, NASA+ will provide insights into its missions—previous, current and future ones—through a variety of original video series. Additionally, new series will debut alongside the streaming service. NASA's new streaming service is an integral part of the space agency's wider digital transformation plan. This strategy also involves an updated website and app, aimed at enhancing user experience and interaction with NASA's content.

NASA wants to inspire people with its unified streaming service

Earlier this year, Jeff Seaton, NASA's chief information officer, expressed that their goal is "to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience." "Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency's information more accessible, discoverable, and secure," he said.

Exciting times ahead for NASA and Artemis missions

The launch of NASA+ comes at a time when NASA is preparing for the Artemis 2 mission, almost 52 years since the last lunar mission. Artemis 2, scheduled for November 2024, will take four astronauts around the Moon, on a lunar flyby, and return them to Earth. The crew will journey aboard NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. With the new streaming platform, audiences can expect captivating content from the Artemis missions and other space exploration ventures.