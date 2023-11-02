Moto G Power 5G (2024) fully revealed in latest renders

Nov 02, 2023

Moto G Power 5G (2024) will reportedly share several features with its predecessor. Representative image

Exclusive 5K renders of the upcoming Moto G Power 5G (2024) have surfaced, providing a comprehensive look at the smartphone's design before the official release. These visuals, acquired by MySmartPrice in partnership with tipster @OnLeaks, indicate that the smartphone will boast a 6.7-inch screen and a dual camera configuration. This device is set to follow the Moto G Power 5G (2023), which debuted in April of this year.

Design and display details

Moto G Power 5G (2024) could retain the same design as its predecessor (Photo credit: OnLeaks/MySmartPrice)

The design of the Moto G Power 5G (2024) will closely resemble its forerunner, featuring a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. The power button and volume controls will be situated on the right side of the handset. Additionally, the phone will include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-C connector, and a speaker grille on its lower edge. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone is expected to measure approximately 167.3x76.4x8.5mm.

The handset could get a 5,000mAh battery

In contrast to its predecessor's three-camera array, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) will incorporate a dual camera system. As of now, the information regarding other specifications of the handset is limited. For reference, Moto G Power 5G (2023) comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 930 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone's rear camera arrangement includes a 50MP primary snapper and two 2MP sensors. Up front, there's a 16MP snapper.