TECNO's flip-style foldable will go on sale on October 1

By Sanjana Shankar 07:12 pm Sep 29, 202307:12 pm

The device has a circular cover screen (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO's newest clamshell foldable smartphone, the PHANTOM V Flip, which made its debut last week, is set to go on sale in the Indian market on October 1. India will be the first country to welcome this innovative device, which comes in two stylish colors, namely Black and Mystic Dawn. Eager customers can buy the phone during an early bird sale on Amazon for an attractive price of Rs. 49,999, after eligible offers.

Innovative design and display features

TECHNO PHANTOM V Flip marks the company's entry into the clamshell foldable smartphone arena. The device features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ folding LTPO AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centered punch-hole for the 32MP camera. It sports a 1.32-inch circular cover screen and a dual external camera setup, including a 64MP primary snapper and a 13MP ultra-wide lens.

The handset packs a 4,000mAh battery

TECNO PHANTOM V Flip is powered by the Dimensity 8050 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13.5 and offers two Android version upgrades and three years of security patches. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging, ensuring quick power-ups when needed. It also boasts stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.