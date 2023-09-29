Noise Air Buds Pro SE, with ANC, launched in India

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Noise Air Buds Pro SE, with ANC, launched in India

By Akash Pandey 06:25 pm Sep 29, 202306:25 pm

The Noise Air Buds Pro SE Edition come in two color options

Indian audio brand Noise has unveiled its latest entry-level TWS earphones, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE Edition. Priced at Rs. 1,699, customers can purchase these earbuds through the official Noise website and other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart. With its competitive pricing and appealing feature set, the Noise Air Buds Pro SE Edition is poised to challenge other entry-level TWS earbuds in the Indian market.

2/3

The earbuds offer IPX5 water resistance

The Noise Air Buds Pro SE Edition earbuds sport a sleek metallic finish and Noise branding on both the case and buds. Designed with a short stem, they offer an in-ear fit. Buyers get two color choices to pick from: Lustre Black and Champagne Gold. The buds come with an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. They offer touch controls and voice assistant support.

3/3

They support up to 30dB of Active Noise Cancellation

The Noise Air Buds Pro SE Edition earbuds pack 13mm drivers and quad microphones. They offer up to 30dB of ANC, which makes them stand out in their segment. The buds boast an impressive 45-hour battery life with the charging case. Per charge, they provide 7.5 hours of playback. Thanks to fast-charging technology, users can enjoy 180 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge. They support Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC codec and Noise's Hyper Sync Technology for quick pairing.